Mumbai's First Travelator Skywalk Takes Shape To Link Metro Line 3 With Monorail At Mahalaxmi

Work in progress of Mumbai’s first travelator-equipped skywalk provide direct connectivity between the monorail station at Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk and the Mahalaxmi Metro station on Metro Line 3 | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, July 25, 2026: Mumbai is set to get its first elevated travelator-equipped skywalk as work gathers pace on a key interchange connecting the underground Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) with the city's monorail network at Mahalaxmi.

The moving walkway, similar to those commonly seen at airports, is being constructed between the Mahalaxmi Metro station and the Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Monorail station.

The project is aimed at providing seamless multimodal connectivity by reducing walking time between the two stations, which are currently around 700 metres apart.

Unlike escalators, the bidirectional travelator allows commuters to walk or remain stationary while being transported, making it particularly convenient for passengers carrying luggage, senior citizens, and persons with reduced mobility.

Work in progress of Mumbai’s first travelator-equipped skywalk provide direct connectivity between the monorail station at Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk and the Mahalaxmi Metro station on Metro Line 3 | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Seamless Multimodal Connectivity

The skywalk is expected to become Mumbai's first elevated public travelator outside an airport environment and forms part of the city's broader strategy to integrate different modes of public transport.

Officials said the project is also being planned to facilitate future connectivity with Mahalaxmi railway station, creating a three-way interchange between suburban rail, Metro, and monorail.

Monorail Upgrade Underway

The Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk station serves as the terminal station of the nearly 20-km fully elevated Mumbai Monorail corridor connecting Chembur with South Mumbai. Monorail services, however, have remained suspended since September 2025 following repeated technical failures. Authorities are upgrading the system with a new Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system before resuming operations.

Part Of Wider Integration Plan

The travelator project is being undertaken alongside efforts to strengthen multimodal integration across Mumbai, following the need for seamless interchange facilities as passenger numbers continue to rise and pressure mounts on the suburban railway network.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is simultaneously developing several interchange stations across its expanding metro network. Among them is the upcoming Chembur Metro station on Metro Line 2B, which will provide direct connectivity with the nearby Chembur Monorail station.

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The travelator-equipped skywalk at Mahalaxmi is expected to become a key element of that strategy by offering commuters a faster and more convenient transfer between two major mass transit systems.

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