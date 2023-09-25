Mumbai's Eco-Friendly Ganpati Festival Mandals Blend Tradition With Social Awareness In Celebrations; Check Pictures

Innovative messages take center stage as Mumbai's Ganpati festival mandals celebrate in an eco-friendly manner. From promoting food conservation to emphasising safety, these mandals go beyond traditional festivities. Panchganga Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Lower Parel educates about food donation, while Shiv Garjana Tarun Mitra Mandal in Marol conveys a safety message through its idol. Om Shri Siddhivinayak Mitra Mandal in Saki Naka employs edible materials for its eco-friendly Ganpati, and Indravan Mitra Mandal in Malad focuses on the importance of jungles and educating children. These mandals exemplify the fusion of tradition and awareness in their celebrations.

1. Panchganga Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Lower Parel

Celebrating 34th year of Ganpati festival this time, the Panchganaga Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Lower Parel has focused on educating people about the importance of food. "Our idol has always been of Shadu Mati. We try to go beyond that in giving messages. This time Anna daan ha shrestha daan (food donation is the best donation) is our theme," said Rajesh Patil, Mandal's president. At the Mandal, Ganpati is flanked by educative boards on its either side which have wheat, kitchen with utensils, and plates made out of sugarcane bagasse highlighting how waste can be reused. "Everything is made out of wood, canvas, paper and natural colour and will be reused. The idea is to tell people to not waste food and donate it," said Sumeet Patil, its art director.

2. Shiv Garjana Tarun Mitra Mandal, Marol

For Shiv Garjana Tarun Mitra Mandal in Marol, moving to an eco-friendly idol came a little late. It started having one only in the last 12 years. "But once we moved, we also made it a point to have eco-friendly decorations. This time we have safety as the key message. Bappa has a seat belt around him while sitting on a chariot and the four mice who are pulling him have helmets on their heads. A message board shows a boy being warned by his parents, sister and havaldar but he does not listen and meets with an accident. When he meets God and complains that the latter did not save him, God replies the four people who tried to stop him from rash riding was him trying to help him by cautioning him," said Sudhakar Padwal, working president of the Mandal.

3. Om Shri Siddhivinayak Mitra Mandal, Saki Naka

Getting a Ganpati for 31 years, Om Shri Siddhivinayak Mitra Mandal moved to an eco-friendly idol for its 'Mumbaicha Maharajadhiraj' when it celebrated its 25th year of festivity. "Until then we would get Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganpati. After moving to eco-friendly, we tried to have different kinds each time. This time we have an idol made of paper and coconut husk with fish food. Cucumber, carrot and other edibles are mixed and put on Ganpati. When the idol will be immersed, fish will have food to eat," said Siddhesh Khanvilkar, secretary of the Mandal.

4. Indravan Mitra Mandal, Malad

The Indravan Mitra Mandal in Malad continued its tradition of getting an eco-friendly idol this year too. "We moved to an eco-friendly festival 10 years ago. Our mandal is 31 years old. Our idol is made purely of tissue paper and decoration is of eco-friendly material which we will be reusing. This time Ganeshji is in Lord Krishna's avatar. The theme lays importance on the importance of the jungle to children. The idea is to educate children about the world, the importance of a jungle and that there should be no pollution," said Rakesh Patel of Indravan Mitra Mandal.

