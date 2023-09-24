Mira-Bhayandar: Ganesh Mandal Raises Cyber Crime Awareness With Unique Pandal Theme

FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: From depicting India’s historic moon mission Chandrayaan-3 to creating a replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Ganesh mandals have come up with fascinating theme-based artistry at their pandals in the twin-city. However, the Mira Road cha Maharaja mandal in sector-9 area of Shanti Nagar in Mira Road led by Milind Mirashi has grabbed the attention of pandal-hoppers by deciding to demonstrate how cyber crimes are committed while generating awareness about precautions which have to be taken to counter the menace.

Apart from installing cyber-related informative posters and regular announcements, the mandal tied up with the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police to conduct interactive sessions in which senior police officials offer guidance on averting cyber frauds to avoid financial losses and blackmailing tactics by falling prey to the evil designs of the cyber criminals through various enticing methods.

FPJ

Speakers including ACP Umesh Mane, senior police inspector-Vilas Supe, cyber cell in charge-Sujitkumar Gunjkar spoke at length warning the participants against clicking on suspicious links, data sharing, not to accept friend request from unknown persons and how to safely use the internet.

“The 10-day Ganesh utsav festivities is an effective medium for reaching out to a maximum number of people. Apart from the cyber awareness theme, we also arranged mock drill sessions involving fire brigade personnel to provide finer tips on precautions and preliminary measures in the event of fire or any other emergency situation,” said mandal spokesperson Meetesh Chalmela.

Established in 1991, the mandal under the mentorship of former deputy mayor Chandrakant Vaity reaches out to thousands of people with a different social message and creative cause for the past 33 years. Last year, the mandal had organised robotics workshops which had witnessed the active participation of more than 200 students.