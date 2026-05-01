Mumbai’s BMC Clears Proposal To Allow High-Rise Buildings On Roads Narrower Than 9 Metres; Easing Norms To Boost Redevelopment | file pic

Mumbai: A proposal by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to allow high-rise construction on roads narrower than nine metres has been recently cleared by its Improvement Committee.

The proposal will now be sent to the state Urban Development Department for final approval. Officials say the move is aimed at facilitating several ongoing redevelopment projects.

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In Mumbai, roads at least nine metres wide are classified as main roads, while narrower ones are treated as lanes or minor roads. Existing BMC Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) permit high-rise construction only on roads wider than nine metres to ensure access for fire engines and ambulances.

The proposed amendment seeks to relax this restriction, extending eligibility to plots on narrower roads.Under the proposed amendment, building height limits will vary by road width: 3.6-metre roads allow up to 32 metres (about 10 storeys), 4.5-metre roads up to 70 metres (21–23 storeys), and 6-metre roads up to 120 metres (31–32 storeys).

Roads wider than nine metres will have no height restrictions.

Officials said many mid-to-late 20th-century buildings in narrow lanes under cluster redevelopment are constrained by road-width linked Floor Space Index (FSI) limits, often stalling projects, with several later classified as C1, or dangerous, due to ageing.

They added that amid a surge in redevelopment activity across the city, the amendment has become necessary to support ongoing reconstruction and improve overall urban living conditions.