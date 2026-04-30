Mumbai RTOs Crack Down On Traffic Violators, Suspend 5,506 Driving Licences In 16 Months

Mumbai RTOs suspended over 5,500 licences in a citywide crackdown on serious traffic violations | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 30: In a major enforcement drive to curb traffic violations, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Mumbai have suspended 5,506 driving licences over the past 16 months, officials said. The action, taken between January 2025 and April 2026, highlights a stricter approach towards repeat offenders and serious traffic rule violations.

Mumbai Central records highest suspensions

Data from RTO authorities shows that Mumbai Central recorded the highest number of suspensions at 2,587, followed by Wadala (1,854), Andheri (721), and Borivali (344). Officials said the action is part of continuous inspection drives conducted at key junctions, highways, and toll plazas to improve road discipline.

Repeat offenders under scrutiny

According to RTO officials, most suspensions were linked to offences such as drunk driving, overspeeding, signal jumping, and using mobile phones while driving.

Violations like not wearing helmets or seat belts, overloading passengers, and illegal transport in goods vehicles also led to strict action. “This sustained enforcement drive will continue. Repeat offenders will face even tougher penalties,” a senior official said.

Experts call for broader reforms

Experts say licence suspension acts as a stronger deterrent than fines, especially for habitual offenders. However, they caution that enforcement alone cannot solve Mumbai’s traffic problems. Issues like rising congestion, infrastructure gaps, and limited manpower for enforcement also need urgent attention.

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Road safety remains concern

The crackdown comes at a time when road safety remains a growing concern in the city. Officials believe stricter penalties, combined with awareness and better infrastructure, are key to reducing accidents and ensuring safer roads for all commuters.

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