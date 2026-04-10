Mumbai Traffic Police Conduct Special Drive Against Rule Violations; Heavy Fines Imposed

Mumbai Traffic Police crack down on violations, collecting crores in fines across the city | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 10: In a bid to ensure smoother, disciplined, and safer traffic movement across the city, the Mumbai Traffic Police conducted a special enforcement drive from March 12 to April 8.

Focus on major traffic violations

The drive primarily focused on three major traffic violations that pose serious risks to road safety and contribute significantly to congestion: wrong-side driving, signal jumping, and no-entry violations.

Heavy fines and thousands of challans issued

During the drive, strict action was taken against offenders, and substantial fines were imposed. Authorities reported that penalties amounting to Rs 55.47 lakh were collected for wrong-side driving violations, and 3,698 challans were issued, while 47,459 cases of signal jumping were recorded, and Rs 4 crore 65 lakh 59,000 fine was collected for signal jumping. Additionally, action against no-entry violations resulted in fines totalling Rs 2.70 crore, while 22,650 challans were issued, respectively.

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Police urge compliance with traffic rules

Officials emphasized that such violations not only endanger lives but also disrupt traffic flow across Mumbai’s busy roads. The Mumbai Traffic Police have urged all motorists and citizens to strictly follow traffic rules and signals, highlighting that road safety is a shared responsibility. They also warned that strict action will continue against those violating traffic norms in the future.

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