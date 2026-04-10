Maharashtra Police Mandates Helmets For Officers, Warns Of Strict Action For Violations

Maharashtra Police enforces mandatory helmet rule for officers to boost road safety compliance | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 10: In a significant move aimed at improving road safety compliance, the Maharashtra Police has made helmet usage compulsory for all police officers and personnel while riding two-wheelers across the state.

The directive follows instructions issued by Sadanand Date, Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra, during a meeting held at the Nagpur Police Commissionerate on April 3, 2026.

Data highlights high risk among two-wheeler riders

According to data analyzed over the past decade, nearly 35 to 40 percent of fatal and serious road accidents in Maharashtra involve two-wheeler riders. Authorities have emphasized that wearing helmets significantly reduces the risk of death and severe injuries in such accidents.

Low compliance across districts

Despite regular training on traffic laws and helmet enforcement at district and commissionerate levels, compliance remains unsatisfactory in most parts of the state. Except for Mumbai and Nagpur, where over 80 percent of riders reportedly use helmets, the usage rate in other cities and districts remains below 20 percent.

The findings are based on biannual surveys conducted under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety, which tracks helmet usage patterns across Maharashtra.

In light of these observations, all police commissionerates and district units have been directed to immediately issue circulars mandating helmet use among police personnel and submit compliance reports without delay.

Strict penalties and disciplinary action

Under Section 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act, wearing a helmet is mandatory for all two-wheeler riders. The circular stresses that law enforcement officers must lead by example and strictly adhere to the rule.

It also warns that any police officer or personnel found riding without a helmet, especially if captured and circulated on social media, will face penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act. Additionally, such violations will be treated as deliberate misconduct and recorded in their service books.

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Directive issued across state units

The directive has been issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), Pravin Salunke, and circulated to all Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and Highway Police units across Maharashtra.

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