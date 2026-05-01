Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked By ₹993: Check Revised Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata From 1 May

X

New Delhi: Prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders have reportedly been hiked to ₹993, effective 1 May. After the revision, the price in Delhi has jumped to ₹3,071.50 per cylinder. There has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder prices.

This comes after a similar hike last month, when state-owned oil companies increased prices of both 19-kg commercial cylinders and 5-kg mini cylinders. Prices of domestic LPG remain unchanged.

Commercial LPG cylinder prices in Mumbai have been increased from Rs 2,031 to Rs 3,024, and in Kolkata from Rs 2,208 to Rs 3,202.

Impact on common people

The sharp surge in price is expected to severely hit restaurants, eateries and other businesses, since they rely on cooking fuel for their day-to-day operations. Restaurants are likely to pass on the burden to consumers.

In a big relief for the aviation sector, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for domestic airlines remained unchanged on Friday, as state-owned oil companies decided to absorb the rise in global fuel prices to protect airlines and consumers, IndianOil said, as reported by India Today.

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged

Retail prices of petrol and diesel also remain unchanged.

New LPG cylinder rules

Effective 1 May, the interval between LPG bookings has been increased from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas. The system will automatically block any booking attempt made before the permitted gap has elapsed.