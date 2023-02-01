Mumbai's AQI drops to 'very poor' at 304; cold wave likely

Representative Image | PTI

Temperatures in Mumbai and surrounding areas may once again drop in the coming days, weather experts have claimed.

As per reports, a cold wave is likely to hit the city and surrounding suburbs by February 2.

Concurrently, the city's air quality dropped to 'very poor' on February 1.

'Poor' air quality

As of Wednesday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'very poor' at 304; meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 304 and 160 respectively. The temperature in the city currently is 24.8°C.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see a partly cloudy sky for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C & 16°C, respectively.

The weather agency has forecasted that the temperature may dip and range between 33°C and 18°C in the next 48 hours.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 218 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 211 AQI Poor

Worli: 169 AQI Moderate

Sion: 164 AQI Moderate

Bhandup: 315 AQI Very Poor

Navi Mumbai: 328 AQI Very Poor

