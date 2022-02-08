Mumbai's air quality starting to deteriorate once again due to dust storm

The second dust storm hitting the west coast from across Rajasthan-Pakistan-Afghanistan borders within a span of 15 days has led to Mumbai's air quality starting to deteriorate once again since Saturday evening. Attributing this to climate change as scientists and meteorologists have predicted bad air days for at least the next few days.



On Monday, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai (318) went well above Delhi (280) which is grappling with a serious air pollution problem. Besides this Pune and Ahemdabad too recorded lower AQI with 176 (moderate) and 200 (moderate). Meanwhile, Mazagon in south Mumbai recorded an AQI of 426 (severe category). Other areas which recorded very poor AQI were Colaba (348), Malad (346), Chembur (316) and Andheri (306), Navi Mumbai (328).



The overall AQI of Mumbai on Sunday evening stood at 361 (very poor).



"Such dust storms are not very common for Mumbai but that does not mean it is something unusual. Whenever there will be a change in wind pattern Over the north, we might see air from the desert region blowing up to the Konkan coast. The frequency of these dust storms reaching Mumbai also depends on the number of occasions the wind pattern has changed. On average, we witness three western disturbances during this time of the year but this year frequency of these disturbances were much more, to be precise 6. Hence, whenever there will be an increase in western disturbances, Mumbai and nearby areas could see more dust storms in that season. Also, humidity levels in Mumbai are quite high due to coastal proximity, which makes air quite heavy. Such dust particles get trapped in the humid atmosphere and thus it takes time for the weather to clear up unlike in plains where clearance is at a much faster rate," G P Sharma, President- Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather, private weather forecasting agency.



As per Vagaries of weather, Mumbai will have clear weather with a slight haze and the next three days. The weather will be pleasant in the daytime with temperatures around 28 degrees celsius. Nighttime will be pleasant without any extreme nip. According to weathermen, the temperature is likely to rise after February 10, following which the air quality will increase too.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 06:00 AM IST