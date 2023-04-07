 Mumbai’s 1st paediatric casualty ward at KEM
KEM Dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat said the facility comprises a four-bed ward within the existing emergency department.

Swapnil Mishra
Mumbai's 1st paediatric casualty ward at KEM

Mumbai: The civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel has started a dedicated casualty ward for paediatric patients, which is first of its kind in the city. The move is a result of realisation that children shouldn’t have to wait in an emergency until attended by paediatric doctors. It was inaugurated by additional municipal commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar.

KEM Dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat said the facility comprises a four-bed ward within the existing emergency department. It will be managed by paediatricians and will reduce waiting time for young patients.

Dr Rawat said children visit the hospital for neuro, cardiac and orthopaedic surgeries and with asthma attacks and spend time in casualty for being stabilised before operations. It sometimes takes time for paediatricians to evaluate the condition of a young patient before planning the course of treatment.

Dr Rawat said, “With this initiative, patients will be evaluated on priority and will be shifted to respective wards for further treatment. The department will also have a nebulisation facility, a ventilator and other medical equipment for paediatric healthcare.” Some children can be discharged after nebulisation if they have suffered asthma attacks.

