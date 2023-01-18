Mumbai: KEM nurses protest against shifting of their residential quarters to TB hospital

Representational image |

Nurses of KEM Hospital wore black bands on their arms on Tuesday to protest against shifting of their residential quarters to TB hospital in Sewree. However, the hospital administration said they had conducted an audit in which the quarters were declared as dilapidated and shifting is the only option. On Tuesday, KEM Hospital also celebrated its 97th Foundation Day, which the nurses said is ironic as they form the hospital’s foundation. They said that they fear contracting TB if shifted to the new premises. Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar the safety of hospital staff is their priority and nurses form the backbone of the hospital. “But we will listen to them and resolve the issue soon,” he said.

