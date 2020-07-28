MumbaiRains trends after heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai

Mumbai woke up to heavy rains for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Parts of city faced severe waterlogging today following heavy rainfall in the region.
KS Hosalikar, the Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, has tweeted the amount and the intensity of rainfall Mumbai city has received in the past 24 hours. He also said that Mumbai and Thane might receive heavy rainfall in 48 hours.
"Mumbai and around record moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours. Most of it occurred since early morning with thunder. Colaba side intensity remained high with ~ 60+ mm RF. Thane, NM side record heavy falls. Latest satellite image indicates a cloud patch near Mumbai. Reducing," he added.
Meanwhile, waterlogging was reported today in the low-lying areas of the city. It was enough to ruffle some feathers and Mumbaikars started expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which #MumbaiRains started trending on Twitter.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
