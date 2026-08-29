Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Tanker Overturns After Alleged Brake Failure, Catches Fire Near Khalapur In Maharashtra - VIDEO |

A shocking incident has been reported from Maharashtra, where a crude oil tanker overturned near the Mumbai–Pune Expressway in Khalapur, triggering a massive fire. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to reports, the tanker’s brakes allegedly failed, causing the vehicle to overturn and subsequently catch fire.

Khalapur, Maharashtra: A crude oil tanker overturned near Kilometer 35 on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after its brakes reportedly failed, triggering a massive fire. The driver was safely rescued, while the Khopoli fire brigade controlled the blaze. Traffic was temporarily… pic.twitter.com/bs0AvHu6m0 — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2026

Driver rescued, fire controlled

Following the incident, the tanker driver was safely rescued, while the Khopoli fire brigade reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. Traffic movement on the stretch was temporarily disrupted but later resumed on two lanes.

Visuals of the incident circulating online show the overturned tanker emitting thick smoke, while emergency personnel can be seen working at the spot. The tanker also suffered significant damage in the incident.

Further details regarding the accident are awaited.

Earlier crash killed three

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported earlier this year in May, three people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after three heavy vehicles collided and overturned on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near kilometre 38.100 at Borghat.

The accident occurred at around 5:05 pm when a truck travelling from Pune towards Mumbai allegedly went out of control and rammed into another truck and a container truck travelling ahead. Following the collision, all three vehicles overturned on the expressway.

The injured were shifted to Khopoli Rural Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent to the hospital for post-mortem examinations and further legal formalities.

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