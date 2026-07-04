Mumbai–Pune Expressway Missing Link: MSRDC Cites Heavy Rain, Fuel Spillage For Minor Surface Distress; Potholes Repaired, No Penalty Under DLP | VIDEO

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Missing Link underwent prompt repairs after minor surface distress was reported near an expansion joint during the monsoon | X - @MFuturewala

Mumbai, July 4, 2026: The recently inaugurated Mumbai–Pune Expressway Missing Link has reported minor surface distress, with officials confirming that potholes which appeared near an expansion joint have been promptly filled, while clarifying that no penalty has been imposed on the contractor as the defect liability period (DLP) remains in force. The craters were found just before the iconic bridge passing over the Lonavala Valley, built by Afcons.

The issue came to light after a commuter posted a video on X about potholes on this two-month-old newly commissioned expressway.

Missing potholes found on the Mumbai Pune Missing link project…Just inaugurated two months back… pic.twitter.com/YfwwKlwCve — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) July 3, 2026

Officials Explain Cause

According to a senior Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official, only two small craters were observed on the newly commissioned stretch, which connects the 13.3-km Missing Link project designed to bypass the Khandala ghat section and improve traffic flow between Mumbai and Pune.

The official explained that the issue was primarily triggered by heavy rainfall combined with hydrocarbon deposits on the bitumen surface caused by diesel leakage from vehicles. Meaning oil (diesel) from vehicles also a reason for potholes forming faster in rain, the official explained. Therefore, continuous abrasion under wet conditions led to localised surface wear, resulting in pothole formation near expansion joints.

“The damages were minor and restricted to a small section. These were immediately attended to and repaired. Since the project is still under the defect liability period and executed by Navayuga Engineering Company Limited, no penalty has been levied,” the official said.

Project Under Monitoring

The Missing Link, inaugurated on May 1 as part of a major infrastructure upgrade on the Mumbai–Pune corridor, has been positioned as a landmark engineering project under the vision of the Maharashtra government.

Developed by MSRDC and executed by Navayuga Engineering Company Limited, the stretch was designed to bypass the congested and accident-prone Khandala ghats.

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Officials maintain that the corridor continues to function as intended, significantly improving traffic flow and reducing travel time by around 30 minutes on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway route.

The project, considered a key intervention in easing congestion along one of Maharashtra’s busiest highways, remains under close technical monitoring as monsoon conditions persist.

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