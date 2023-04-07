Mumbaikars to face hot & humid weather over next two days, predicts IMD | File Photo

The light drizzle over the city along with high temperatures has increased the level of discomfort index (combination of temperature and humidity which measures the degree of discomfort experienced by an individual in warm-humid weather). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted even hotter weather in the next two days with the temperature reaching 37 degrees Celsius.

Unseasonal rainfall is predicted over most parts of Maharashtra this weekend, especially over Vidarbha and Marathwada region on Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile for Mumbai the IMD has predicted 'partly cloudy skies towards afternoon or evening' for Saturday and Sunday, following which 'mainly clear skies' are predicted till next weekend.

Increased discomfort level due to unseasonal rain

"In the context of Mumbai, as the month of April begins, the moisture level begins to increase in the atmosphere, while the temperature also remains hot due to the summer season, this results in the hot and humid weather over the city. Such weather results in the increase of discomfort level more than some dry regions with higher temperature than Mumbai," said an IMD official.

The light drizzle which was experienced by the city on Friday increased the discomfort level, causing the citizens to feel more hot and uneasy, added the official. A low-pressure belt has been formed from west Maharashtra to Tamil Nadu due to west and southeast winds interacting with each other. This has resulted in unseasonal rainfall, say experts.



On Friday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 35.5 degrees Celsius, with 63% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32.4 degrees Celsius, with 77% relative humidity.