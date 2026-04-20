Mumbaikars Take Note! Traffic Curbs, Bus Stop & Taxi Stand Shifted Near Gateway Of India For Adam Street Beautification Work | Check Details

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed temporary restrictions near the Gateway of India due to ongoing beautification work on Adam Street. As part of the work, granite stones are being installed, and temporary changes have been made to the route to prevent danger, obstruction, and inconvenience to the public.

According to an official notification, the southbound stretch will remain closed, and vehicles will be diverted via alternate routes. Apart from vehicular traffic, the BEST bus stop and taxi stand have also been temporarily relocated. As per the official order, the curbs will be in place from today, April 20 till April 29.

Traffic Restriction

There will be a complete traffic closure for vehicles coming from Adam Street (southbound), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg.

Alternative Route

Traffic coming from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg (southbound) will be diverted to the Adam Street north route by placing barricades (divided into two).

Public Transport Advisory

BEST Bus Stop No. 116 on Adam Street has been shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg near the Yacht Club.

The taxi stand on Adam Street has also been shifted to Mahakavi Bhushan Marg until the said order remains in effect.

Meanwhile, in another road diversion, the Mumbai Traffic Police announced temporary traffic changes in Kurla, Ghatkopar and Mahim. Ashok Samrat Marg in Kurla East is closed till May 31 for sewage work, Khokhani Lane in Ghatkopar East remains shut till April 30 for road repairs, while a no-parking zone near Zinia Housing Society in Mahim will stay in force till July 10.

In addition to this, temporary changes are also announced in Andheri East's Sakinaka area for cement concrete road work, where the work will be carried out on the stretch between MTNL Junction Road and the Mithi River. The temporary change and one-way will come into effect from March 18 to May 31.

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