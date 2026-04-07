Thane Traffic Alert! Diversions Announced On Ghodbunder Road For Iron Girder Installation - Check Alternate Routes

Mumbai Traffic Alert! Phase-Wise Road Closure Announced Due To Repair Work Of Parel TT Flyover Bridge | Check Date, Time, Alternate Route Here | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: The Thane Police has announced temporary traffic diversions on Ghodbunder Road due to infrastructure work at Brahmand Junction. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Shirsat, a 48-metre-long iron girder will be installed near Mullabagh Bus Depot near the Brahmand Junction. According to the official release, the restrictions will be in place from 11:55 pm on April 7 to 6:00 am on April 8.

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Road Closure & Alternate Routes

As per the notification, the entry from Brahmand Signal towards Manpada and Kapurbawdi will be closed for all vehicles. Alternate route: Vehicles going towards Kapurbawdi from Bramhand Signal can turn left from Bramhand Signal and take Azadnagar Road via Bramhand Circle, from the intersection in front of Lodha Amara, turn right on Kolshet Dhokali Road and go to the desired destination via Kapurbawdi.

At MG Motors Showroom Manpada on Thane Ghodbunder, all types of vehicles going to Manpada Bridge will remain 'closed' on the Manpada Bridge ascent. Alternate Route: Vehicles coming from Thane Ghodbunder Road can take the slip road next to Manpada Bridge, turn left from Nagori Tea Stall, turn right from Tikujini Wadi Circle, and then take the road in front of Variant Neelkanth Green to Mulla Baug Cut to the desired destination.

The Thane Traffic Police has requested all motorists to plan their journeys and cooperate with the personnel on-site to ensure a smooth transition during the construction period.

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