Mumbai Traffic Update: Massive Jam On Western Express Highway, Santacruz To Bandra Choked During Peak Hour

Massive Traffic Jam on Western Express Highway; Commuters Stuck Between Santacruz To Bandra During Peak Hour; Sparks Online Outrage |

A social media post has once again brought Mumbai’s worsening traffic situation into sharp focus, after a user shared visuals of heavy congestion between Santacruz and Bandra. The post, shared on X, included a Google Maps screenshot showing a long red stretch, indicating severe traffic buildup, along with an image of vehicles stranded bumper to bumper.

The visuals quickly gained attention, with several users echoing similar frustrations over daily commuting challenges on the busy route, especially around the Bandra Kurla Complex and adjoining areas.

Stand still traffic on WEH right now. It's maddening. What is happening @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice? pic.twitter.com/OPocptoAQd — Jeet Mashru (@mashrujeet) April 6, 2026

Police respond to complaint

Responding to the post, Mumbai Traffic Police acknowledged the issue and said that the concerned division had been alerted. “Thanks for bringing this to our notice. BKC, Sahar, Vakola Traffic Division has been informed about this,” the official handle replied.

While the response assured action, commuters remained sceptical, pointing out that such traffic snarls have become routine rather than exceptional.

Citizens vent frustration online

Several users took to the platform to express their dissatisfaction. One user remarked that such situations occur almost every day, attributing it to possible VIP movement and calling it a case of poor coordination between authorities.

Another user described the situation as “utterly useless”, adding that the rising number of vehicles on the road has made traffic conditions increasingly unmanageable.

A third comment sarcastically pointed out that while new infrastructure projects are underway in Navi Mumbai, everyday traffic issues in the city continue to be overlooked.

Growing concern over urban mobility

The incident has once again highlighted the mounting pressure on Mumbai’s road infrastructure. With vehicle numbers steadily increasing and key corridors frequently choked, commuters are urging authorities to find sustainable, long term solutions rather than temporary fixes.

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