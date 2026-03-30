Mumbai: Summer Holiday Rush Triggers Massive Traffic Snarls On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway; Commuters Stranded For Hours | NextMinute News

Mumbai: The onset of summer holidays has triggered a massive outbound rush from the city, with thousands of residents heading towards tourist destinations and their hometowns. However, what was expected to be a smooth getaway has instead turned into a prolonged ordeal, as severe traffic congestion has crippled two of Maharashtra’s key highways, leaving commuters stranded for hours in sweltering heat.

According to a report by Jay Maharashtra, the situation on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has deteriorated significantly since early morning. Long queues of vehicles stretching up to three to four kilometres have been reported between the Adoshi Tunnel and the Khalapur end of the Missing Link. The sudden surge in traffic volume through the ghat section has slowed vehicular movement drastically, reducing speeds to a crawl. Despite continuous efforts by highway police to regulate traffic and ease congestion, the relentless influx of vehicles has overwhelmed the system.

Severe traffic congestion has been reported on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.The heavy traffic jam is particularly severe from Adoshi Tunnel till the Missing Link section near Khalapur End. Long lines of cars, buses, and trucks have formed, stretching for several kilometres. pic.twitter.com/cv3qV78LAr — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) March 30, 2026

A similar situation has unfolded on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, particularly in Palghar district, reported Jay Maharashtra. A six to seven kilometre-long traffic jam has been reported between Haloli and Varai near Manor, with the stretch witnessing severe congestion since morning. The impact has been especially pronounced on the Gujarat-to-Mumbai route, where hundreds of commuters have remained stuck in traffic for nearly three to four hours.

Authorities attribute the gridlock to a sharp increase in private vehicle usage during the holiday season, along with the ongoing infrastructure work. The stalled flyover construction along the Ahmedabad highway has further aggravated the situation, creating bottlenecks and restricting smooth traffic flow.

The crisis has once again highlighted gaps in traffic planning and infrastructure management during peak travel periods. Despite prior indications of increased holiday movement, the current scenario points to inadequate preparedness, with the common public bearing the brunt of delays under harsh weather conditions.

In view of the prevailing situation, commuters are advised to postpone non-essential travel or opt for alternative routes. Travellers undertaking unavoidable journeys have been urged to carry adequate drinking water, food supplies, and essential medicines.

For many, the promise of a relaxing holiday has instead turned into a test of patience, as hours-long traffic jams continue to dampen travel plans across key routes.

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