Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Severe Traffic Jam Reported Near Lonavala Due To Long Weekend Rush; Commuters Say, 'Another Holiday But Same Story'

Mumbai: A severe traffic jam has been reported on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Lonavala, with vehicles stretching for several kilometres, causing significant inconvenience to commuters. Social media was flooded with complaints as many users expressed frustration over the chaotic conditions, which worsen during holidays. Visuals shared by news agency PTI showed long queues of vehicles, with reports claiming the jam extended for approximately 5 km.

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A user expressing his frustration said that, "Almost daily facing traffic jam on Pune Mumbai expressway. No proper management. Still need to pay tolls. Please do something"

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Another user informed that the ghat section is blocked due to heavy traffic and said, "Another holiday, but same story. Ghats blocked"

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One commuter heading toward Pune at around 8:45 am informed other commuters to expect atleast 30 minutes of congestion on the expressway due to the weekend rush. "Weekend rush on Mumbai Pune expressway, expect 30 minutes congestion towards Pune at this hour, 0845hrs."

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Meanwhile, the Mumbai-Pune expressway sees around 75,000 vehicles daily, including heavy trucks, with numbers often exceeding 100,000 on weekends and holidays, worsening traffic conditions. Last month, a tanker carrying flammable propylene gas toppled near the Adoshi tunnel, paralysing traffic for nearly one-and-a-half days.

Commuters Await For Mumbai–Pune Missing Link Project To Start

Commuters have long awaited the completion of the Mumbai-Pune 'missing link' project, which is expected to partially open by May 1 this year. The 13-km connector, designed to bypass the accident-prone Khandala ghat stretch, promises to shorten the Mumbai-Pune distance by 5.7 km and reduce travel time by nearly 30 minutes, providing much-needed relief to daily travellers.

With 99 per cent work completed so far, the new route, including tunnels, viaducts, and a 640-metre cable-stayed bridge, is expected to reduce travel woes for Mumbai-Pune commuters.

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