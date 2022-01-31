Mumbaikars, meet GRP's dog squad which keeps you safe on and off the tracks

Just like regular police personnel, there is a lot of different roles dog squad can have within the police service. They are trained for a wide variety of situations and functionality like protection of certain personnel, tracking or searching for criminals, searching for drugs and narcotics and explosives.

According to GRP officials, a dog usually goes through 24 to 28 weeks of training before they become a certified member of the unit. "It is a vigorous program that makes sure the dog is ready for real situations. What people often forget is that a dog is a member of the police force, they have a ballistic vest and badge just like regular police personnel. So an assault on these dogs is a criminal offence, which is viewed as the same as assaulting any other police officer" said officials.



Dogs attached to the Railway Police Commissionerate in Mumbai get a slightly different training — they must be comfortable facing a large crowd and not let it hinder their ability to participate in anti-sabotage efforts and mental health. According to the number of passengers around them and the amount of local train travel they undergo, they take a half-an-hour break every 20 minutes.





In the normal course, every member of the dog squad scans every corner of a station. "GRP Mumbai’s Dog Squad has three sections: Narcotic, Crime Detection and Bomb Detection. Dogs from specific breeds are selected based on their ability to smell, to be a part of the team. 45-days-old puppies, both male and female, are often inducted into the force and then trained over six months to adapt to their duties as police dogs" said a senior officer of Mumbai GRP adding that currently, Mumbai GRP has five special members in its dog squad including Moti, Hira, Rudra, Kira and Sasha. Moti is affiliated with the crime detection team of GRP. To date, he helped GRP to detect over a half dozen murder cases. Rest for dogs are affiliated with bomb detection units of Mumbai GRP.

Moti, a Doberman is 7-years-old, but he still is the most trustworthy member of the Mumbai GRPs. Due to his cool nature, he is very travel friendly. Hira, a labrador, is also 7 years old, quite experienced, expert in detecting explosives and narcotics. Rudra, also a labrador 4 years old, currently one of the most dynamic members of the squad is very cool, but while on duty always keen to do some extraordinary job.

Kira and Sasha, the young stars of the Mumbai GRP team - Both are two-year-old, a special breed of 'Belgian Malinois'. Both are quite commuters friendly but on his work front very sharp.

"Dogs have been an integral part of police work in so much as they not only help us in investigation and detection of crime but also help us in anti-sabotage operations. We have proposed purchase of additional seven puppies for strengthening our capabilities as both the commuter numbers as well as the number of premium trains are increasing every year" said Quaiser Khalid Commissioner of government railway police, Mumbai.

"Millions of passengers traverse the tracks of Mumbai’s suburban system each day. Mumbai Railway Police, with the support of other railway authorities, is tasked with the responsibility of keeping them safe. To do so right, we take the help of our mighty furry friends! GRP Mumbai’s Dog Squad has been instrumental in raising the level of security for Mumbaikars — on and off the tracks" said Mangesh Khade, spokesperson of Mumbai GRP adding that the Dog Squad is a world in itself. A closer look into it reveals bonds of intimacy, respect and affection like none other. The handlers have a strong bond with their dogs, which often goes way beyond the call of duty. The dogs often go to their favourite places as a reward and a break from their tedious everyday routine

Training

While in training, they develop a bond with their handlers. It grows in depth over the years, till and beyond their retirement. This companionship helps the handler keep the dog safe and ensure they are not overwhelmed at work. Special attention is paid to the dog’s body language to help the handler understand them better.





Routine

The Dog Squad’s day starts at about 5:30 in the morning every day. After the basic cleanup, the dogs undergo an hour-long training from 6 am onwards, after which they undergo an examination for their teeth and limbs. At about 11 am, they have their meal. It is followed by an afternoon nap, after which their anti-sabotage checks and drills begin. This routine goes till about 7 pm — their dinner time when they relish their meals.





Meals

Made up of fresh food items that include rice, eggs, mutton, chicken and pedigree, they have a strict, healthy and meaty diet everyday diet. The dog handlers play the role of caretakers as well as colleagues. They ensure the dogs can balance work and play every day.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 06:00 AM IST