Mumbai: Exclusive lounge for women commuters at Ghatkopar Metro Station

Women commuters now no need to worry about their toilet woos. In a first-of-its kind on the city metro stations Woloo Powder Room Lounge – an exclusive lounge for women, was inaugurated at the mezzanine floor of the Ghatkopar Metro station on Sunday. Just in Rs 365 , women travellers can use this facility un limited for one year. Apart from that non regular commuters can also use the facility just in rupees one.

This lounge will also provide a comfortable stop over to the women commuters to take a refreshing break and cater to their personal hygiene needs

Over one third of train commuters in Mumbai are women who now have access to clean hygienic toilets and exclusive café cum store at the Ghatkopar Metro Station.

Ghatkopar Metro Station is becomes first metro station of the city having this type exclusive lounge for women's that offer smart hygienic, clean, and safe toilets, a sanitary napkin dispenser, a Café and a retail area for women centric hygiene and wellness products.

This lounge is a collaborative effort of Woloo and Mumbai Metro One -inaugurated at the mezzanine floor of the Ghatkopar Metro station by Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid on Sunday, ie January 30, 2022.

This is around 1,000 sq.ft exclusive air conditioned lounge for women, equipped with Wi-Fi, 8 smart hygienic, clean, and safe toilets, a sanitary napkin dispenser, facility to change baby diapers, facial recognition software for enhanced security facilities.

A 14-seater Café for a quick breather or a bonding session with the besties, and a retail area for women centric hygiene and wellness products also available in the lounge to creates a world-class experience.

Speaking about the need of a women’s exclusive lounge at the Metro Station, an official of Mumbai Metro One, said, “We are committed to providing superior customer service and the best-in-class experience to our commuters. By introducing the Woloo Powder Room Lounge, we will be able to provide a comfortable stop over for our women commuters of all ages. Lounge is not just a hygienic place for women of all ages for their personal sanitization, but it also houses a Café and a retail store for women centric products.”

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 05:47 PM IST