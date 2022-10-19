Mumbaikars, here's how you can complain against taxi, auto drivers refusing shorter rides (Representative Image) | File Photo

The Mumbai Traffic Police announced that they will take stringent action against rickshaw and taxi drivers that refuse to accept customers based on the fare and distance after they received a slew of complaints from citizens highlighting their issues.

The citizens had informed that they get 'rejected' by drivers since their destination is not far for the drivers. Since the drive is not long enough, the fare, too, is a small amount. This has been the case for a long time, especially outside railway stations and bus stations.

In a notification issued, the Traffic cops said, "Action will be taken against auto and taxi drivers who refuse fares, under MVA section 178 (3), 1998."

A traffic official had previously told FPJ that the division in-charge has been directed to meet taxi and auto drivers' associations or groups in order to sensitize them and minimize trouble for commuters.

How can you register your complaints?

Speaking to FPJ, an official said that citizens facing any kind of issue with taxi or auto drivers can share the details through WhatsApp or can call on (+91) 8454999999 to register their complaints.

The official said that the complaint will be resolved at the earliest.

How can they be punished?

According to Section 178 (3) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, if the holder of a permit or the driver of a contract carriage refuses, in contravention of the provision of this Act or rule made thereunder, to ply the contract carriage or to carry the passengers, they shall be (a) be punishable with fine which may extend to Rs. 50 (in the case of 2-wheeler or 3-wheeler motor vehicles. (b) in any other case, be punishable with a fine which may extend to Rs. 200.

Tardeo RTO's campaign

In September, Tardeo RTO had undertaken a similar campaign and were taking action against those drivers who refused to ply for shorter distances. The had set up a mail and helpline number where the citizens could register their complaints.