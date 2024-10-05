Mumbaikars Fear Losing Their ‘Ek Chalis Ki Last Local’ As Central Railways’ New Timetable Strands Late-Night Commuters

Mumbaikars Want Back Ek Chalis Ki Last Local - Part one |

Mumbai’s vibrant nightlife relies heavily on its suburban train network, especially for those who live in the distant suburbs. For many, catching the last local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is a daily ritual, allowing them to return home after long night shifts. However, with the implementation of the new Central Railways timetable effective from 5th October, this convenience is now under threat. The last local to Karjat and Kasara will now depart earlier, sparking a wave of frustration among late-night commuters.

In the revised schedule, the last train to Karjat will depart at 12:12 am, 12 minutes earlier than the previous 12:24 an departure time. Similarly, the last train to Kasara now leaves at 12:08 am, six minutes earlier than the current 12:14 am schedule. For those who work late into the night, these 'so called small changes in railway lingo' have enormous implications.

The new timetable changes have drawn widespread protests, with the Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers and other commuter associations demanding a rollback or reconsideration of the revised schedule. Commuters have also called for the introduction of more convenient trains during peak hours, such as the long-requested Kasara-Thane and Karjat-Thane services, which would reduce congestion and better serve the needs of suburban passengers.

Nostalgia for the ‘Ek Chalis Ki Last Local’

The discussion around the new timetable has evoked memories of the iconic Bollywood movie Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, which resonated with the spirit of Mumbai’s night owls. But for many commuters, this isn’t just about a movie; it’s about their daily survival.

PN Tiwari, a 70-year-old Kalyan resident who worked for a well-known organisation, reminisced about his days when catching the last local was a lifeline. "I used to finish my night shift at 12 o'clock and board the last local around 1:10 am at Chinchpokali. It gave me enough time to wrap up my work and make it to the station," he said. He is deeply concerned about how the new timetable would affect today’s workers, who may not have the flexibility to adjust their schedules.

Voices of the Passengers Activist

Lata Argade, President of the Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers Association, echoed similar concerns, pointing out the harsh realities faced by late-night workers. "Hundreds of workers in the catering, hotel, and security industries, as well as taxi drivers and other service providers, rely on these last trains. Many live in extended suburbs like Ambernath, Badlapur, and Titwala. The early departure of the Karjat and Kasara trains is going to create a lot of trouble for them."

Argade criticized the railway administration, stating that despite discussions with passenger associations, the changes seem to miss the mark. "It feels like the railway is applying ointment to the wrong place while the real problem persists. Stopping fast trains for Mumbra-Kalwa passengers only increases accidents because passengers from overcrowded stations like Dombivli can't even board them," she remarked. She further suggested that the introduction of Diva-CSMT trains during peak hours, a solution proposed by several commuter groups, would ease the congestion for those living in Diva, Mumbra, and Kalwa.

Argade also highlighted that the demand to start Kasara-Thane and Karjat-Thane trains during peak hours was ignored, leading to further inconvenience for passengers. "This decision was made without proper consultation, and it’s clear that the railways haven't considered the impact on the everyday lives of Mumbaikars."

A City That Never Sleeps, But Commuters Left Stranded

The new timetable has left many long-time commuters worried about being stranded in the city, particularly those who finish late shifts. Madhu Kotian, a veteran passenger rights activist, voiced his frustration over the new changes. "This is not just about the suburban services; it's about the daily lives of hundreds of Mumbaikars. Changing the timing of the last Karjat and Kasara local will force people to spend nights on platforms. It’s unrealistic to expect someone to finish a night shift at 12 o'clock at Nariman Point or even in Mantralaya and catch a 12:12 am train from CSMT.

According to Kotian, after finishing their shifts, workers need at least ten minutes to hand over responsibilities to their colleagues, and another 20 to 30 minutes to reach the station. This leaves them with virtually no time to catch the last train. For many, these trains are a crucial link between their workplace and home, and missing them means a night spent on the station platform.