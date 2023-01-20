Mumbaikars to have direct Metro-7 access from Oberoi Mall, NESCO through two skywalks | Representative pic

Mumbai: Two of the metro stations along the Metro 7 line (Red Line) – Goregaon East and Aarey – will have direct access to properties adjacent to them.

“We are in discussions with multiple companies who have shown interest in having direct skywalk into their premises. So far, we have frozen on two. The Goregaon East metro station will have a direct ramp to NESCO. The second will be the Aarey Metro station which will connect with Oberoi Mall,” Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Metropolitan Commissioner, SVR Srinivas said on the sidelines of the Metro 2A and Metro 7 lines opening up for commercial operations.

Other direct access plans

Direct private access is also planned on the 'Aqua Line', also known as the underground Metro-3. Six stations along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro corridor – Marol Naka, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dharavi, Dadar, Worli and Science Museum – will have such connectivity.

Starting 4pm on Friday, the Metro train services were opened for public with passengers queuing up the moment gates were opened. The evening rush hour on Friday saw people ditch other conventional modes of transport for a comfortable Metro ride.

Vishal Bhanushali was the first passenger at Gundavali metro station to have purchased a ticket for a ride to his residence at Malad. “I reached the station on Friday morning but was told services would commence in the evening. I then proceeded to work in my car. On the way home, however, I asked my driver to drop me off at Gundavali Metro station. I prefer taking the Metro over road commute,” he said.

