Mumbai: BMC to spend ₹ 79.68 crore on illumination of skywalks

The BMC will illuminate all the skywalks across the city as a part of its Mumbai beautification program at a cost of Rs79.68 crore.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
There are skywalks at Borivali, Andheri, Goregaon, Santacruz (East), Santacruz (West), Vile Parle, Ghatkopar (East), Ghatkopar (West), Bhandup, Sion, Cotton Green, Nana Chowk and Wadala. The BMC has divided these into A, B, C and D categories.

Electrocul Engineering won the bid in 'A' category and will illuminate skywalks at Borivali and Andheri at a cost of Rs20.52 crore (including tax). The company also won the bid for the 'D' category and will illuminate skywalks at Cotton Green, Nana Chowk and Wadala for Rs17.14 crore (including tax).

The bid for the 'B' and 'C' categories was won by ASC Power Pvt Ltd. The 'B' category includes skywalks at Goregaon, Santacruz and Vile Parle which will be illuminated for Rs18.05 crore (including tax) while the 'C' category has skywalks at Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Sion, the lighting for which will cost Rs18.52 crore (including tax).

These firms will have to finish the illumination work within the next two months and will also be in charge of maintenance for the next three years. The illumination is to be done using LED strip lights, baton tubes and flood lights.

Interestingly, the BMC has put some stringent conditions on the contractors, including a penalty of Rs10,000 per week for lights that are faulty or not working.

The BMC undertook the Mumbai beautification program at a cost of Rs1,705 crore. Under the initiative, roads, footpaths and flyovers will be repaired, while skywalks, chowks (junctions), traffic islands and beaches will be cleaned, beautified and illuminated.

