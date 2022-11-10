Mumbai: Anti Corruption Bureau rules out involvement of any ED officers as alleged by Sanjay Raut | File pic

Mumbai: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that its probe into the allegations made by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers that they extorted money from builders through Colaba-based businessman Jitendra Navlani did not reveal any involvement of any officer from the Central agency.

The ACB filed an affidavit before a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and RN Laddha.

ED withdraws it petition

The affidavit read, "The apprehension there will be coercive action is nothing but an imagination of petitioner (agency). Resultantly, there is no occasion for the investigating agency to treat any officer of the ED as suspect or accused.”

The affidavit was filed in reply to the petition filed by ED seeking that the probe be transferred to the CBI alleging it was being targeted as it has registered cases against senior politicians in money laundering cases.

The ED withdrew its petition filed in HC.

The ACB had lodged a case against Mr Navlani and unknown persons after he allegedly extorted Rs58 crore from private companies between 2015 to 2021.

Although the FIR did not name any ED officer, the Central agency apprehended coercive steps against its officers following certain remarks made by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Raut, in March, had alleged that Navlani and some ED officials were running an ‘extortion racket’ and demanding money from builders by offering them “protection from ED inquiries”.

The ED had filed a petition in the HC alleging that its officers could be targeted. Also, the case was registered under the PC Act against Navlani, who is not a public servant.

Earlier, the Mumbai police had informed the HC that it has disbanded the Special Investigation Team (SIT), that was constituted to probe the allegations.