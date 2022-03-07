Mumbai: Sanjay Raut to address PC on Tuesday, may expose corruption involving officers of central probe agencies

Amid trading of charges between Maha Vikas Aghadi partners and BJP over the actions taken by the central probe agencies, the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut will hold a press conference at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Raut in a tweet said, ‘’ Will be addressing a press conference tomorrow at 4 pm at Shiv Sena Bhavan. Watch this space. Jai Maharashtra (जय महाराष्ट्र)!’’

Raut is expected to expose corruption involving the officers of the central probe agencies. He has repeatedly alleged extortion by officers from these agencies saying Enforcement Directorate personnel were allegedly running a 'criminal syndicate' of the BJP.

Tomorrow’s will be his second press conference tomorrow and it is important when his close associate Pravin Raut has been arrested by ED in connection with the alleged FSI scam and NCP Minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:12 PM IST