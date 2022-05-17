Mumbai–Amravati Express to run with LHB coaches

Central Railway has decided to replace two rakes of Train no 12111/12112 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amravati- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express with LHB coaches on permanent basis for better safety and passenger experience.

The train with revised composition of LHB coaches will now run ex CSMT with effect from June 15 and ex Amravati with effect from June 14.

Revised composition: One First AC cum AC-2 Tier, Two AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper class, 3 General Second class, General Second Class cum Guard's Brake Van and One Generator Van.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 03:39 PM IST