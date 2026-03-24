Mumbai–Amravati Airfares Nearly Double Amid Surging Fuel Costs Due To Growing Tension In West Asia | Representative Image

Mumbai: Air travel between Mumbai and Amravati has become significantly more expensive in recent weeks, with passengers feeling the pinch as global geopolitical tensions push up aviation fuel costs. The ripple effect of instability in West Asia has led to a sharp rise in fuel prices, a key component that accounts for nearly 40% of an airline’s operating expenses, forcing carriers to revise ticket fares upwards.

According to a report by Loksatta, the fare hike has directly impacted Alliance Air’s Mumbai–Amravati–Mumbai service, which was launched from Amravati Airport on April 16, 2025. At the time of its introduction, the airline had set an attractive base fare of ₹2,100 for the Amravati–Mumbai leg, making it accessible to a wide section of travellers. However, fares have now nearly doubled, with passengers currently paying around ₹3,989, or close to ₹4,000, even on regular travel days.

The route, which initially operated three times a week, gradually expanded to four weekly services in response to growing demand. From March 29, the frequency is set to increase further, with flights scheduled to operate five days a week, Sunday through Wednesday, and Friday. While the enhanced connectivity is expected to benefit travellers, the rising ticket prices have dampened enthusiasm among regular flyers.

Amravati, a key educational and emerging industrial hub in the Vidarbha region, sees consistent passenger movement to Mumbai for academic, business, administrative, and commercial purposes. Frequent flyers on this sector have voiced concerns over the increasing fares, urging authorities to ensure that the service remains affordable.

The issue has also drawn political attention. Congress MP Balwant Wankhade had earlier submitted a representation to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, appealing for measures to keep ticket prices within reach of the common man, reported Loksatta. Similar concerns had been raised by passengers during previous fare revisions as well.

As per the updated schedule effective March 29, flights will depart from Mumbai at 7:05 am, arriving in Amravati at 8:50 am. The return service will leave Amravati at 9:15 am and reach Mumbai by 11:00 am.

While improved frequency signals growing demand for regional air connectivity, the rising cost of travel continues to remain a concern for passengers relying on this crucial route.

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