FPJ Exclusive: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Speaks On Monsoon Preparedness, AQI Measures & LPG Crisis – WATCH

Mumbai: The Mayor of Mumbai, Ritu Tawde, in her conversation with Free Press Journal, spoke on key public concerns, including LPG shortage, AQI concerns, monsoon preparedness and also discussed her vision for Mumbai's future.

In an exclusive conversation with FPJ, the Mayor spoke about the road conditions in Mumbai, adding that all roads in the city are currently undergoing cement concreting work, which is expected to take about 2–3 years to complete.

Speaking on Mumbai monsoon preparedness, especially in major flooding areas like Dadar's Hindmata and Andheri subway, the Mayor added that provisions for water pumps have been requested in the review meetings, which will help prevent water stagnation in flooded areas.

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Mayor acknowledges LPG shortage in commercial establishments

The Mumbai Mayor said that while the ongoing LPG crisis is real, residential services are largely unaffected, whereas commercial establishments are impacted.

"We have given priority to residential services, and advised people not to resort to the black market." She also assured that "Efforts to manage commercial establishments are also underway." She added that the situation will take a little time to normalise, but as LPG Tankers are arriving in India, the situation is expected to come under control.

Measures For Improving AQI Level in Mumbai

When asked about balancing real estate growth with maintaining proper AQI levels, Ritu Tawde explained that strict measures are being implemented to ensure pollution does not rise.

"We have directed every developer across the city to install AQI digital boards, use water sprinkling machines on roads where construction materials are transported, and halt work if pollution levels rise. Not just builders, Metro, MMRDA projects, and PWD teams have been instructed to follow these measures," she said.

Moreover, the Mayor added that if these measures are not followed, stop notices would be issued to the construction sites. She also explained that due to these measures, AQI levels have improved in recent times.

Mumbai Mayor's Vision For The City

Speaking on her vision for Mumbai, Mayor Ritu Tawde said every citizen should get development, infrastructure, and security. Calling for a safe and developed Mumbai, she added that women and school-going girls should feel secure in the city, and stressed the need for CCTV cameras.