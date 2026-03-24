LPG Crisis In Navi Mumbai: Residents Queue Up At Sanpada Gas Agency Amid Cylinder Shortage, Police Intervene To Handle Chaos; Video |

Navi Mumbai: Panic buying gripped parts of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday as residents queued up in large numbers outside LPG distribution centres in Sanpada, fearing a shortage of cooking gas cylinders. Visuals that went viral on social media showed long lines of people carrying empty cylinders and waiting for hours to secure refills.

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The rush led to chaotic scenes outside a gas agency, leading to police intervention to maintain order. Officers were seen using megaphones to manage the crowd and calling out token numbers to streamline distribution and prevent overcrowding.

NMMC Urges Citizens Not To Hoard LPG Cylinders, Assures Adequate Domestic Supply

Authorities, however, were quick to step in and allay concerns. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) clarified that there is no shortage of domestic LPG supply and urged citizens not to panic or hoard cylinders.

In an official advisory shared on March 12, the civic body stated that the disruption currently being discussed is limited to industrial and commercial gas supply, which has been impacted due to a “war-like situation” in Gulf countries. Officials emphasised that household LPG availability remains stable and sufficient.

“The supply of domestic cooking gas is being prioritised and closely monitored to ensure uninterrupted availability,” the administration said, adding that essential services such as hospitals and schools are also being given top priority.

Civic officials warned that panic buying and hoarding could create artificial shortages and disrupt the distribution chain, ultimately affecting households that rely on regular supply for daily cooking needs.

The administration also highlighted that special attention is being given to critical sectors, including hospital kitchens and school mid-day meal programmes, to ensure they do not face any disruption due to supply issues.

Residents have been advised to rely only on official communication and avoid spreading or acting on unverified information. Authorities reiterated that cooperation from citizens is crucial to maintaining a smooth and equitable LPG distribution system across the city.

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