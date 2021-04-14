Mumbai: Zomato, Swiggy allowed to deliver 24x7; house help permitted from 7 am to 10 pm - check out BMC's new guidelines

In addition to the Maharashtra government's 'Break The Chain' guidelines released on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday has issued a few additions to the order.
According to the new guidelines, food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato will be allowed to deliver 24x7. Also, the movement of maids, cooks, drivers, house help, nurses and medical attendees providing services to senior citizens and ailing people at home are allowed between 7.00 am to 10.00 pm on all days.
Check out BMC's new guidelines:
1. The students or candidates who have to attend various exams including the competitive exams are allowed to make necessary movement to attend the exams during the weekend lockdown and their examination hall tickets should be considered valid for the same. They are allowed to be accompanied by one guardian/parent.
2. All online home deliveries of food and essential supplies (e-commerce) through all online service providers like Zomato, Swiggy, etc. are allowed 24 hours on all days in the week. It is clarified that during the weekend lockdown, the take away from hotels in person are not allowed, however, home deliveries are allowed.
3. During weekend lockdown, road side food stalls including fruit stalls are allowed only to provide parcels or take away services. No person is allowed to stand there and consume food.
4. Movement of maids, cooks, drivers, house help, nurses, and medical attendees providing services to senior citizens and ailing people at home is allowed between 7.00 a.m. to. 10.00 p.m. on all days.
5. The eye clinics and opticians shops are allowed to remain open within the given time in the order issued by Government of Maharashtra.
These additional guidelines will come into effect from tonight (Wednesday) till May 1.
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 9,925 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,44,942, while 54 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.
