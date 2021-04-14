Mumbai: Zomato, Swiggy allowed to deliver 24x7; house help permitted from 7 am to 10 pm - check out BMC's new guidelines

Check out BMC's new guidelines:

1. The students or candidates who have to attend various exams including the competitive exams are allowed to make necessary movement to attend the exams during the weekend lockdown and their examination hall tickets should be considered valid for the same. They are allowed to be accompanied by one guardian/parent.

2. All online home deliveries of food and essential supplies (e-commerce) through all online service providers like Zomato, Swiggy, etc. are allowed 24 hours on all days in the week. It is clarified that during the weekend lockdown, the take away from hotels in person are not allowed, however, home deliveries are allowed.

3. During weekend lockdown, road side food stalls including fruit stalls are allowed only to provide parcels or take away services. No person is allowed to stand there and consume food.