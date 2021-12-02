Mumbai: Youth flies off bike after ramming cab, gets crushed by dumper

The NM Joshi Marg police have arrested a dumper driver and are on the lookout for a taxi driver after a youngster died in an accident caused by the latter.

According to the police, the deceased Saquib Ansari and his friend Sufiyan Khan were passing through Senapati Bapat Marg (Lower Parel) on Sunday (November 28) around 9.00 pm when the incident took place.

“We have CCTV footage that shows the taxi stopped suddenly. The bikers lost control and crashed into it from behind. The impact threw Saquib onto the opposite side of the road where he was crushed by the speeding dumper,” said a police officer. Meanwhile, Sufiyan is currently being treated for serious injuries. “We have booked both drivers for negligence. We have arrested the dumper driver and are tracking the number of the Taxi,” said officer.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 09:46 AM IST