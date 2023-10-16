Mumbai: Youth Beats Elderly Man At Crowded Platform Of Kurla Railway Station; Video Surfaces

Youth Beats Elderly Man At Crowded Platform Of Kurla Railway Station | Twitter

Kurla: In a shocking incident, an old video of a brawl has emerged on the internet where a youth is seen fighting with an elderly man on the platform in Mumbai's Kurla Railway Station. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that a semi-naked youth is beating an elderly man on the platform at Kurla Railway Station. He is seen attacking the man with his bag at the crowded platform of the railway station.

The incident occurred on July 20. Kurla Railway Station is one of the busiest stations in the city and the station is heavily crowded during the peak hours. The fight between the youth and the elderly man erupted during peak hours. The platform at the railway station can be seen packed with commuters in the video. The two persons are fighting amid such a huge crowd at the station.

The reason for the fight is not known yet, however, it can be seen in the video that the youth is hitting the elderly man with his backpack and was also a using the man. The crowd can be seen in the video trying to separate the youth and the man during their fight. A train also arrived during the course of the commotion, but the youth did not let the man go and kept fighting with him.

The fight continued for around five to ten minutes and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were not to be seen in the video. Police were not seen the whole time even the fight continued for a long time. This raises concern over the security at one of Mumbai's busiest railway stations. Thousands of passengers commute from the station on daily basis. There are no reports of arrests in connection with the matter till now.

Alert RPF constable saved life of a passenger

Earlier, a video circulated on social media in which an alert RPF constable gave timely CPR to a passenger who collapsed at the railway station. He saved the life of the passenger by giving him timely CPR. The internet users are raising questions about where were these alert RPF personnel when the brawl broke out between the youth and the elderly man. The RPF officers did not show up even as the fight continued for a long time at the station.