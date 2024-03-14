Mumbai: WRWWO President Honours 46 Women Employees For Outstanding Contributions

Kshama Misra, President, Western Railway Women Welfare Organization (WRWWO) felicitated 46 Inspiring Women of Western Railway at a function on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

46 Women Railway Employees awarded Merit Certificate and Cash Award

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, 46 Women Railway Employees of WR were awarded for their outstanding contribution with Merit Certificate and Cash Award. Kshama Mishra praised the work of all the award winning women and described them as role models for other women railway employees.

Thakur added that, WRWWO is always in the forefront to assist railway employees and their families. With this objective, President WRWWO Smt. Misra donated ₹ 1,00,000 (One Lakh Rupees) to Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central for purchase of useful medical equipment to enhance patient care services to railway beneficiaries.