Mumbai: WR Services To Be Affected In November Due To Girder Installation For Road Over Bridge Between Udvada And Vapi Stations; Check Affected Dates, Delays & Cancellations

A Block will be taken on 7th, 11th, 15th, 16th & 18th November, 2024 for launching of Bow String Girder for construction of Road Over Bridge between Udvada – Vapi stations & Launching of girder between Udvada – Vapi and Atul – Valsad stations of Mumbai Central Division. The block will be undertaken on UP & Down Main Combined Line, due to which few Western Railway trains will be affected.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the block which was notified earlier has been rescheduled so that passengers are not inconvenienced during Diwali festival. The details of the trains which will be affected are as under:-

Short Termination/Cancellation of Trains:-

1. Train No. 20908/20907 Bhuj – Dadar Sayajinagari Express will run upto Valsad and partially cancelled between Valsad and Dadar for journey commencing on 10th November, 2024 Ex Bhuj and 11th November, 2024 Ex Dadar

2. Train No. 09154/09153 Valsad – Umargam Road MEMU Special of 11th November, 2024 will be cancelled.

3. Train No. 09085 Borivali – Valsad MEMU Special will run upto Pardi and partially cancelled between Pardi and Valsad on 11th November, 2024

Regulations of Trains:

1. Train No. 20907 Dadar – Bhuj Sayajinagari Express will depart with delay of 55 minutes on 7th & 16th & 18th November, 2024

2. Train No. 20908 Bhuj – Dadar Sayajinagari Express will be regulated by 45 minutes on 7th & 16th & 18th November, 2024 and regulated by 30 minutes on 15th November, 2024

3. Train No. 12926 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Paschim Express will be regulated by 30 minutes on 7th , 16th & 18th November, 2024 and regulated by 1 hour 10 minutes on 11th November, 2024

4. Train No. 16588 Bikaner – Yashvantpur Express will be regulated by 1 hour 10 minutes on 11th November, 2024 and regulated by 25 minutes on 18th November, 2024

5. Train No. 12996 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Express will be regulated by 30 minutes on 15th November, 2024

6. Train No. 14806 Barmer – Yashvantpur Express will be regulated by 25 minutes on 15th November, 2024

7. Train No. 09055 Bandra Terminus – Udhna Special will be regulated by 40 minutes on 11th November, 2024

8. Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 50 minutes on 11th November, 2024

9. Train No. 09145 Mumbai Central – Barauni Special will be regulated by 30 minutes on 11th November, 2024

10. Train No. 22954 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Gujarat Superfast Express will be regulated by 1 hour on 11th November, 2024

11. Train No. 02134 Jabalpur – Bandra Terminus Special will be regulated by 1 hour on 16th November, 2024