 Mumbai: WR Observes 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Ahead Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary, Holds 'Unity Pledge' And 'Run For Unity' Events
In commemoration of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna & Iron Man of India - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Western Railway observed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. On this occasion, Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway administered the National Unity Pledge to Officers & Staff at Western Railway Headquarters at Churchgate on 30th October, 2024.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Photo caption: GM/WR Ashok Kumar Misra is seen giving floral tribute to an image of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel | File Photo

Mumbai: In commemoration of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna & Iron Man of India - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Western Railway observed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

On this occasion, Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway administered the National Unity Pledge to Officers & Staff at Western Railway Headquarters at Churchgate on 30th October, 2024.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the 149th birth anniversary of the visionary statesman was celebrated in a solemn manner across all six divisions of Western Railway.

The National Unity Pledge which reiterates the promise to dedicate ourselves to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation, was pledged by officers and staff in large numbers.

article-image

‘Run for Unity’ was organised at Mahalaxmi Sports Ground by Western Railway Sports Association (WRSA), at Vadodara, Ratlam, Rajkot & Bhavnagar Divisions, Bhavnagar & Dahod Workshops and by school children at Railway Secondary School at Ratlam & Valsad.

