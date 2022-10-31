Mumbai: WR observes National Unity Day in commemoration of the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary: Politicians across parties remember the 'Iron Man of India' | File Image

Mumbai: In commemoration of the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Western Railway observed the National Unity Day.

On this occasion, Naresh Lalwani – Senior Deputy General Manager of Western Railway administered the Integrity Pledge to Officers and Staff at WR HQ office at Churchgate on 31st October, 2022.

Vigilance Awareness Week

According Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed by WR from 31st October to 6th November, 2022. After the administration of pledge, Shri Lalwani inaugurated an exhibition based on vigilance and anti-corruption aspect. This was followed by a seminar on the theme “Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation”.

The keynote address at the seminar was delivered by Chief Guest Shri L.C. Trivedi – Retired General Manager of East Central Railway. Thereafter, the “Vigilance Bulletin 2022” was jointly released by the Chief Guest, Senior Deputy General Manager & Chief Vigilance Officer (E&S). Shri Lalwani exhorted everyone to inculcate the values of integrity in daily work routine for corruption-free India.

Shri Thakur further informed that a skit titled “Bholaram ka Jeev” was performed by the artist of WR’s cultural group. The welcome address was given by Senior Deputy General Manager, while the Vote of thanks was delivered by Dy. Chief Vigilance Officer (A).

During the awareness week, various activities like essay writing competition, slogan competition, interactive sessions and lectures will be organized all over Western Railway’s Divisions & in Workshops based on this year’s Vigilance Awareness theme.