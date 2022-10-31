Navi Mumbai: Week-long observance of vigilance awareness week starts at CIDCO on October 31

On Monday, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, VC & MD, CIDCO gave the integrity oath to the officers and employees present at CIDCO Bhavan | FPJ Photo

Navi Mumbai: As per the directives of Central Vigilance Commission, a Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed in CIDCO from October 31, to November 6, like every year.

The Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed at CIDCO’s nodal offices and new town offices along with CIDCO headquarter. The theme of this year’s Vigilance Awareness Week is “Corruption free India for a developed nation”.

Various programmes have also been organized at CIDCO during the Vigilance Awareness Week. On Monday, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, VC & MD, CIDCO gave the integrity oath to the officers and employees present at CIDCO Bhavan.

Also, the messages given by the Hon’ble Governor and Hon’ble CM for the Vigilance Awareness Week were read out. Shri Ashwin Mudgal, Jt. Managing Director, Dr. Kailas Shinde, Jt. Managing Director, Dr. Shashikant Mahavarkar, Chief Vigilance Officer, Shri Vinod Patil, Chairman, CIDCO Employees Union, Heads of Departments, officers and employees were present on this occasion.

The Vigilance Awareness Week is observed every year by the Central Vigilance Commission for the purpose of creating awareness against corruption. As per the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission, government and semi-government organizations and offices all over India also observe this week.

The Vigilance Awareness Week is observed to create awareness against corruption among various sections of society like officers, employees, citizens, students etc. and to eradicate corruption. In order to generate awareness, CIDCO has organized various workshops, Essay competitions, Poster Competitions etc. during this Vigilance Week.