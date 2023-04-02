Mumbai: WR achieves freight loading of 108.08 MT in 2022-23

Representative pic

Western Railway (WR) achieved a new milestone of the best-ever freight loading of 108.08 Million Tonnes (MT) in the financial year 2022-23. Thus, registering a massive 22.9% growth rate over the previous year. WR has contributed the highest incremental loading on Indian Railways among all zones.

According to officials, this year, WR has taken a quantum leap of 22.9% more than last year, which was 87.91 MT. WR’s loading is the highest incremental loading of 20.17 MT among all Zonal Railways over Indian Railways.

With this, WR has also become the latest entrant in the 100 MT club as well as the first non-coal belt railway to enter this club with a diversified freight basket with only a 15.1% share in coal loading.

“WR’s share of loading of containers contributes approximately 34.1%, fertilizer by 32% and mineral oil by 22.8%. It has shown exponential growth in the loading of various commodities over the last year. Coal has registered a growth of 136.4%, while food grains have seen a growth of 52.8%. Loading of POL products has increased by 24.4%, fertilizers by 14.2%, cement by 14%, salt by 10% and container loading by 8%,” said an official of WR.

"During, 2022-23 WR achieved an average speed goods train of 19.07 kmph (including stabling and yard timing) and has improved by 11.2% as compared to last year, which was 17.15 kmph. Besides this, WR has scaled new heights in scrap sale worth Rs561.97 crore in 2022-23.

This is the highest-ever scrap sale of the railway, also surpassing its earlier record of Rs537.34 crore achieved during 2018-19. It has also launched a drive for the identification and disposal of scrap lying in various workplaces like sheds, workshops, depots and sections.