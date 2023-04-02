Western and Central Railway to run over 450 trips of summer special trains

Representational picture | PTI

If you are planning for a summer trip, here is a good news for you. For the convenience of passengers and with a view to clear the extra rush during the ensuing summer vacation, Western and Central Railway will run nearly 450 trips of Summer Special Trains to various destinations. The aim is to offer relief to passengers during the summer season.

Western Railway will run 364 trips of four Summer Special Trains on Special fare to various destinations starting from 7th April.

Central Railway has decided to run 100 trips of 5 summer specials starting from 2nd April. It includes 20 trips of Pune-Sawantwadi Road Special, 18 trips between Panvel-Karmali, 20 trips between Panvel-Sawantwadi, 18 trips between LTT- Kanyakumari, 22 trips between Pune -Ajani junction. Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers enroute, halt will be provided at major stations to theses trains.

Pune- Sawantwadi special

01211 Special will leave Pune at 9.30 pm on every Sunday from 2nd April 2023 to 4th April 2023 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 09.30 am next day. 01212 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 10.10 am on every Wednesday from 5th April 2023 to 7th June.2023 and arrive Pune at 11.55 pm same day.

Panvel-Karmali Special

01213 special will leave Panvel at 9.30 ,pm on every Monday from 3rd April 2023 to 5th June.2023 and arrive Karmali at 08.30 am next day.

01214 special will leave Karmali at 09.20 am on every Tuesday from 4th April 2023 to 6th June 2023 and arrive Panvel at 8.30 pm same day.

Panvel-Sawantwadi Road Special

01215 Special will leave Panvel at 9.30 pm on every Tuesday from 4th April 2023 to 6th June 2023 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 08.30 am next day.01216 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 10.10 am on every Monday from 3rd April.2023 to 5th June 2023 and arrive Panvel at 8.30 ,pm same day.

