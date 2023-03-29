Maharashtra: Central Railways to run 100 trips of 5 summer special trains

Central Railways to run 100 trips of 5 summer special trains | PTI

For the convenience of the passengers, Central Railways has decided to run 100 trips of 5 summer specials for various destinations including 20 trips between Pune-Sawantwadi Road 18 trips between Panvel-Karmali, 20 trips between Panvel-Sawantwadi, 18 trips between LTT- Kanyakumari, 22 trips between Pune -Ajani junction.

Pune- Sawantwadi special

01211 Special will leave Pune at 9.30 pm on every Sunday from 2nd April 2023 to 4th April 2023 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 09.30 am next day.

01212 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 10.10 am on every Wednesday from 5th April 2023 to 7th June.2023 and arrive Pune at 11.55 pm same day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chilpun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Panvel-Karmali Special

01213 special will leave Panvel at 9.30 ,pm on every Monday from 3rd April 2023 to 5th June.2023 and arrive Karmali at 08.30 am next day.

01214 special will leave Karmali at 09.20 am on every Tuesday from 4th April 2023 to 6th June 2023 and arrive Panvel at 20.30 hrs same day.

Halts:Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim

Panvel-Sawantwadi Road Special

01215 Special will leave Panvel at 9.30 pm on every Tuesday from 4th April 2023 to 6th June 2023 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 08.30 am next day.01216 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 10.10 am on every Monday from 3rd April.2023 to 5th June 2023 and arrive Panvel at 8.30 ,pm same day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Composition for above Three trains* One AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake vans.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Kanniyakumari

01463 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4 pm on every Thursday from 6th April 2023 to 1st June 2023 and will arrive Kanniyakumari at 11.20 pm next day.

01464 special will leave Kanniyakumari at 2.15 pm on every Saturday from 8th April 2023 to 3rd June 2023 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 9.50 pm next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi Road, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Udupi, Mangaluru Jn, Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayankulam, Kollam Jn, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Nagercoil Jn.

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class coaches including 2 Guard’s Brake Vans.

Pune Junction –Ajni Special

01189 special will leave Pune Junction at 3.15 pm on every Wednesday from 5th April 2023 to 14th June.2023 and will arrive Ajni at 04.50 am next day.

01190 special will leave Ajni at 7.50 pm on every Thursday from 6th April 2023 to 15th June 2023 and will arrive Pune Junction at 11.35 am next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha

Composition: One First AC, One AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 5 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class coaches including 2 Guard’s Brake Vans.

Reservation: Bookings for special trains no. 01211/01212, 01213/01214, 01215/01216, 01463 and 01189/01190 on special charges will open on *31.3.2023* at all computersied reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For details of timings of halts, please visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are advised to follow Covid appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety.