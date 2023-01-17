Mumbai: Worse than Delhi; city AQI falls to very poor category

File/ Representative Image

Mumbai: Two days in a row, Mumbai records worse air quality than Delhi as the city fell into the ‘very poor’ category on Monday. The minimum temperature of the city also rose around 2 degrees Celsius on Monday, with the possibility of increasing more during the week.

Delhi’s air quality is considered the worst in the country, at present, Mumbai's air quality is even worse than the nationa capital's. On Monday, the city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 306 which falls in the ‘very poor’ category, compared to Delhi which recorded a ‘poor’ AQI of 212, as per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). On Sunday too, the air quality of Delhi was better compared to Mumbai with an AQI of 160 being in the ‘moderate’ category while Mumbai was in the ‘poor’ category with an AQI of 290.

On Monday, the air quality in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) stood at 367, the worst, followed by Chembur (347), Andheri (326) and Mazgaon (322). Colaba (290) and Bhandup (207) came under the 'poor' category, whereas there were three locations in the 'moderate' category – Malad (180), Worli (125) and Borivali (111).

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow-moving traffic in the city.

According to health experts, prolonged exposure to poor air can lead to a range of respiratory and cardiovascular problems. Therefore, it is advised to wear masks while heading outdoors, especially people with respiratory conditions.

Meanwhile, after recording the lowest temperature of this year’s winter season at 13.8 °C on Sunday, the city’s minimum temperature has risen around 2 degrees Celsius on Monday.

According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), on Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded by the Santacruz observatory was 15.4 °C and Colaba was 18.2 °C, along with a maximum temperature of 27.6°C and 26.4°C respectively.

The IMD has forecasted an average minimum temperature of 15 °C to 17 °C for the next two days in Mumbai.

