Mumbai: Worli's BDD Chawl to burn Coronavirus effigy for Holika Dahan

Mumbai's BDD Chawl in Worli area will burn an effigy of 'Coronasur', a play of words on the deadly Coronavirus and asura (demon) at the Holika Dahan on Monday, March 9.

According to the Hindu mythology, Holi is celebrated to mark the killing of Holika by Lord Vishnu in order to save his devotee Prahlad. The mythological story symbolises the power of faith and worship against evil.

The BBD Chawl residents, by burning an effigy of 'Coronasur', wants to get rid of the deadly virus which has claimed 3,661 deaths worldwide and infected 107,800 people. In India too, 39 positive cases have been recorded as on Sunday.

Here are the pictures of the effigy: