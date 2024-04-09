Mumbai: Women Steal The Show During Bike Rally At Girgaum's Gudi Padwa Celebration

Mumbai's Gudi Padwa celebration saw a vibrant procession of women bikers in traditional Marathi attire, marking the New Year for Marathi Hindus.#GudiPadwa #MumbaiCelebrations #ShobhaYatra pic.twitter.com/WcYlDkn0zh — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 9, 2024

Mother- In- Law And Daughter-In- Law Duo Steals The Show Riding Royal Enfields Together

Following in the footsteps of her mother-in-law, Swati Karnekar, a banking professional who recently got married, participated in the rally for the first time. She and her mother-in-law, Neha, 49, rode alongside, with their vehicles decorated on the theme ‘Ram Rajya-Shiva Rajya’. The latter, who has been joining the rally for two decades, recounted, “Around 20 years ago, I saw a woman participating in the bike rally, I was instantly impressed. Other women motivated me to take part in the procession, so I practised bike riding. Now our group rides as far as Alibaug.”

Sports Bike Enthusiast Embracing Tradition

Girgaum’s Gudi Padwa celebration is also the day for these women to express their love towards their bikes, be it a normal 100 cc bike, a Royal enfield or a sports bike. Shirin Shinde (28) comes from all the way from Kandivali only to participate in the rally with her sportsbike. With her fondness for sports bikes, Shirin rode a KTM Duke last year and this year she upgraded her bike to KTM Adventure 390.

“I love sports bikes and I love to dress up in our traditional attire as well. The Gudi Padwa procession gives me the perfect opportunity to spend time on my bike, that too in a traditional attire. The procession has now become a ritual for me, if someone says Gudi Padwa, for me it means Girgaum,” said Shinde.

From Engineer to Influencer, Gauri More, Embracing Girgaum's Bike Rally Tradition

Another young participant was Gauri More, 26, who has been joining the rally for the past three years. Previously working as an engineer, More has now turned into a full-time social media influencer. Even after shifting to Thane after marriage, she makes sure to attend the Girgaum procession on her Bullet. “Having spent several years in Girgaum, I have been watching other women ride in the procession. The bike rally gives a great feel to start the new year. Due to work pressure, I seldom get time to ride my bike but I feel blessed to be a part of the celebrations,” said More.

Meanwhile, lakhs of Maharashtrians celebrated Gudi Padva by hoisting the gudis outside their windows and exchanging sweets with relatives and friends.