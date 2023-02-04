Mumbai: Women protest at fire brigade recruitment drive over unfair disqualification

Mumbai Police lathi-charge women after protests disrupt Fire Brigade recruitment drive |

Mumbai: A recruitment drive for women in the fire brigade department in Dahisar on Saturday sparked outrage as many young women aspirants were disqualified due to height requirements. The women alleged that even though they were taller than the minimum height limit set by the authorities, they were disqualified from the recruitment process.

The video of the protest showing the women trying to enter the building with the police restricting them went viral on social media."To maintain peace and safety of the people, our staff had to be strict with them, however, there were no major injuries reported and the situation was under control," added a senior cop.

Read Also Maharashtra: Gangakhed MLA Ratnakar Gutte gets bail in money laundering case

The young women aspirants who were camped in Mumbai for two days and came from various parts of the state for the recruitment process, claimed that they were hit by the police during the protest and were unfairly disqualified from the recruitment process.



The recruitment drive came to a halt as a result of the protest, and the situation became heated with the young women demanding that the police implement a fair recruitment process.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)