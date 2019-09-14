Mumbai: Woman’s body found in Waldhuni nullah

Thane: The body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a Waldhuni nullah on Friday evening. After the local residents alerted the police, the cops brought the body to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for post-mortem.

According to the police, the woman, Sheetal Sachin Salve (25), had come to her maternal home at Lal Chakki area in Mahatma Phule Nagar, Ulhasnagar camp 4.

She delivered a baby girl 12 days ago. On Friday morning, she left home without informing her family. Her husband Sachin works at a private company in Pune,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Sheetal’s parents searched for their missing daughter in the area for two-three hours. When they failed to trace their daughter, the aggrieved parents approached the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar and registered a missing person’s complaint.

On Friday evening, her body was found in Waldhuni nullah under the jurisdiction of Central police station in Ulhansnagar. The Hill Line Police registered an ADR. Further probe is on, the police official said.