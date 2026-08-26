 Mumbai: Woman Survives Fall From 10th-Floor SRA Building in Bhandup After Landing On Tree Branches - VIDEO
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Mumbai: Woman Survives Fall From 10th-Floor SRA Building in Bhandup After Landing On Tree Branches - VIDEO

A woman reportedly survived a fall from the 10th floor of a Sunshine SRA building in Mumbai's Bhandup on Wednesday after getting caught in a large tree. Reports said the branches broke her fall and prevented her from hitting the ground directly. Local residents alerted the Mumbai Fire Brigade, whose personnel reached the spot and safely rescued her from the tree.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Mumbai: Woman Survives Fall From 10th-Floor SRA Building in Bhandup After Landing On Tree Branches - VIDEO
Mumbai: Woman Survives Fall From 10th-Floor SRA Building in Bhandup After Landing On Tree Branches - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A woman who reportedly fell from the 10th floor of a building in Bhandup on Wednesday was miraculously saved after getting caught in the branches of a large tree.

According to reports, the woman fell from a Sunshine SRA building. The tree beneath the building reportedly broke her fall, preventing her from hitting the ground directly and potentially saving her life.

Fire brigade rescues woman

After spotting the woman trapped in the tree branches, local residents alerted the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Upon receiving the information, fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Visuals from the scene have surfaced online, showing firefighters safely rescuing the woman from the branches. Several people can also be seen gathered at the spot as the rescue operation was underway.

Further details about the incident, including what led to the woman falling from the building, are yet to be ascertained.

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Similar incident in Bandra

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an air-conditioner technician died after falling from the 11th floor of a 29-storeyed building at the Ten BKC complex in Bandra-Kalanagar.

The incident occurred on August 23 at around 12:30 pm, when 27-year-old Ziyadul Shamshujuha Huda was reportedly installing an outdoor AC unit outside a window.

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AC Technician Dies After Falling From 11th Floor In Bandra BKC Building, Two Detained For Negligence
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The Kherwadi Police detained supervisor Indrajit Chauhan, 30, and AC contractor Tashvar Ali Ibbarat Ali Mansuri, 28, over alleged negligence.

Police probe alleged negligence

Police said the two claimed that Huda had been provided with a safety harness. However, it remained unclear whether he had properly fastened it or whether Chauhan and Mansuri had checked the safety equipment before assigning him the task. Huda was reportedly wearing a safety belt but was not wearing a helmet.

According to Atikur Rehman Mohammad Sagir Mansuri, 21, who was assisting Huda, the technician lost his balance and fell from the building. A pedestrian later alerted a patrolling police vehicle about the incident.

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